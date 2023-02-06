My thoughts and prayers with Atsu and all Ghanaians in Turkey – Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has said his thoughts and prayers are with Black Stars winger Christian Atsu, all Ghanaians in Turkey and Syria and the people in those countries following the earthquake that has killed over 2000 people.
Dr Bawumia prayed for God’s protection for Atsu and all in the affected countries.
More than 2,000 people have been killed and thousands more injured after the catastrophic earthquake that rocked Turkey and Syria overnight.
Multiple reports from Turkey say a search and rescue operation is underway for Atsu who plays for Turkish Super Lig club Hatayspor.
Two of his team-mates as well as members of the technical staff have been rescued but Atsu is still missing.
Atsu joined Chelsea in 2013 but never played a competitive minute for the club as he was sent out on loan for a number of seasons including to Everton and Newcastle.
Since his debut in 2012, Atsu has played over 30 matches for Ghana’s senior national team, Black Stars. He represented Ghana at the 2014 FIFA World Cup and two Africa Cup of Nations tournaments. He helped the team finish as runners-up at the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations, in which he also won Player of the Tournament and Goal of the Tournament.
Meanwhile, former President John Mahama has also called on Ghanaians to pray for Atsu and his club director.