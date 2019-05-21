NC's Special Competition: Premier Group A matches rescheduled

The GFA Normalization Committee has rescheduled matchday 14 of the novelty Normalization Committee's Special Competition Premier Group A matches to a later date.

According to Normalization Committee, the rescheduled matches with be honoured on Thursday, 23rd May, 2019.

"Kindly take note that all Premier Group A, Day Fourteen matches in the ongoing NC Special Competition has been rescheduled for Thursday, 23rd May, 2019 at 3:00PM at the various centres."

"We really apologize for any inconveniences this reschedule might have caused."

Read also: