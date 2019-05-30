NC's Tier II Competition: Hearts of Oak thump Uncle T United to reach Last 16

Premier League giants Hearts of Oak today, May 30 thumped Uncle T United 4-2 at the Accra Sports Stadium to reach round 16 of the Normalization Committee's Tier 2 Special Competition.
The Division one side handed the Phobians a scare as they shot into the lead in the 42nd-minute mark. The lead, however, lasted two minutes as Joseph Esso restored parity for Hearts following a cross from Christopher Bonney.
Christopher Bonney put the Continental Club Masters in the driving seat after the recess from the spot kick but the visitors levelled the scores in the 62nd minute.
A Kim Grant's doubled substitution in Kwadwo Obeng Junior and Kofi Kordzi paid off as the duo scored two quick goals to that cemented victory for the Phobians.
