NC's Tier II Competition: Kotoko ease past RTU, Medeama beat Gold Stars to reach Last 16

Asante Kotoko made light work of Real Tamale United as they defeated them 3-1 at the Baba Yara Stadium on Wednesday, May 29 to progress to the round of 16 of the Normalization Committee's Tier 2 Special Competition.
The Porcupine Warriors mounted an early pressure of the on the Tamale base team and their result paid off as Kwame Boahene shot them into the lead.
After 21 minutes, the Division One League side levelled the scoring from the spot courtesy Abdulai Mohammed Hardi after Abdul Wahab fouled a player inside the box.
Just before the half time whistle, Boahene latched onto Emmanuel Gyamfi's cross but the RTU goalkeeper palmed the ball onto the path of Nii Adjei who shot into the net.
In the 79th minute, Kotoko were awarded a penalty after Emmanuel Gyamfi was clipped from behind. Defender Ismail Abdul Ganiyu converted to give Kotoko a two-goal cushion.
Other results
Medeama 2-1 Bibiani Gold Stars
Karela United 1(3)-1(4) Nzema Kotoko
Mighty Jets 1-3 Proud United
Vision FC 1-0 Young Wise
Elmina Sharks 0-1 Heart of Lions
AshantiGold 1-0 Young Apostles
BA United 2-0 Kintampo FC
Aduana Stars 2(4)-2 (3) Berekum Arsenal
