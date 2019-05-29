Prime News Ghana

NC's Tier II Competition: Kotoko ease past RTU, Medeama beat Gold Stars to reach Last 16

By Vincent Ashitey
Asante Kotoko made light work of Real Tamale United as they defeated them 3-1 at the Baba Yara Stadium on Wednesday, May 29 to progress to the round of 16 of the Normalization Committee's Tier 2 Special Competition.

The Porcupine Warriors mounted an early pressure of the on the Tamale base team and their result paid off as Kwame Boahene shot them into the lead.

After 21 minutes, the Division One League side levelled the scoring from the spot courtesy Abdulai Mohammed Hardi after Abdul Wahab fouled a player inside the box.

Just before the half time whistle, Boahene latched onto Emmanuel Gyamfi's cross but the RTU goalkeeper palmed the ball onto the path of Nii Adjei who shot into the net.

In the 79th minute, Kotoko were awarded a penalty after Emmanuel Gyamfi was clipped from behind. Defender Ismail Abdul Ganiyu converted to give Kotoko a two-goal cushion.

Other results

Medeama 2-1 Bibiani Gold Stars

Karela United 1(3)-1(4) Nzema Kotoko

Mighty Jets 1-3 Proud United

Vision FC 1-0 Young Wise

Elmina Sharks 0-1 Heart of Lions

AshantiGold 1-0 Young Apostles

BA United 2-0 Kintampo FC

Aduana Stars 2(4)-2 (3) Berekum Arsenal

 

