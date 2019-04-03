NC' Special Competition: Sharks cuts down the Oak Tree, Liberty thump Dwarfs

Elmina Sharks have recorded their first win in the Normalization Committee's (NC) Special Competition beating Hearts of Oak by a lone goal courtesy Felix Addo at the Nduom Sports Stadium.
The match which was matchday 2 of the NC's Special Competition lived up to its billing with both sides thrilling fans to an end to end action.
The Phobians began the match the better of the two sides but they fluff their lines on numerous occasions. Elmina Sharks also failed to punish the Rainbow boys with the clear cut chances coming their way in the first department of the game.
After the recess, Elmina Sharks went on a goal scoring opportunity but it had to take the intervention of Hearts of Oak skipper Fatawu Mohammed to deny him.
Kwadwo Obeng Jnr turned his marker in the 56th minute but his strike at goal took a deflection for a corner which is wasted by the Phobians.
Obeng Jnr again dribbled his markers in the 82nd-minute mark but kept too long to pull the trigger when one on one with the goalkeeper as the opportunity was cleared by Sharks defender.
His wastefulness cost Hearts of Oak as Elmina Skarks scored in the 84th-minute mark courtesy deadly attacker Felix Addo.
The Rainbow boys failed to find the equalizer as the referee brought proceedings to an end at the Nduom Sports Stadium.
In the other matches played the results are
ZONE A
WAFA 1-1 Inter Allies
Dreams FC 1-1 Karela United
Liberty Professionals 4-0 Dwarfs
ZONE B
Aduana stars 2-1 Eleven Wonders
Bechem United 0-0 AshantiGold
Medeama vs Kotoko to come off tomorrow at 3: 00 pm.
