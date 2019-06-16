NC Special Competition: Hearts, Kotoko name strong line up for Semifinal clash

Hearts of Oak and Kumasi Asante Kotoko have both named a strong line up for their semi-final clash in the NC Special Competition Tier 1.
With Felix Annan on national duties, Ibrahim Danlad will start in post for Kotoko.
Hearts also have Ben Mensah in post but Manaf and Mohammed Alhassan will be starting as well.
Kotoko XI :
1. Danlad Ibrahim
2. Augustine Sefa
3. Evans Owusu
4. Wahab Adams
5. Abdul Ganiu
6. Amos Frimpong
7. Emmanuel Gyamfi
8. Kwame Bonsu
9. Naby Kieta
10. Abdul Fatawu Safiu
11. Kwame Boahene
Hearts XI :
1. Benjamin Mensah
2. Christopher Bonney
3. William Dankyi
4. Robert Addo
5. Mohammed Alhassan
6. Aminu Alhassan
7. Fatawu Mohammed
8. Benjamin Efutu
9. Joseph Esso
10. Manaf Gumah Jr.
11. Obeng Lukaku Junior
