Abass Mohammed pens emotional farewell message after leaving Kotoko

Abass Mohammed has penned a heartfelt goodbye message to his former club of Asante Kotoko following his contract termination last Thursday.
The ex-Medeama striker joined the Porcupines before the start of the 2016/2017 and has however failed to make the grade at the club.
In his two year stay with the Reds he won the FA Cup with the Kumasi based side in 2017.
Below is the statement from Abass Mohammed:
MY INFINITE GRATITUDE GOES TO ASANTE KOTOKO FRATERNITY
It has been a fulfilling childhood dream to join one of the biggest family in Ghana and Africa at large. The joy that encompassed me during my first day at the training grounds was indescribable. I nearly cried because I never thought of this, though I've believed in myself throughout this journey of life.
It looked promising at the beginning when I joined the club from Medeama SC, after some staggering performance in our Africa campaign but unfortunately, persistent injuries halted my hopes and aspirations to write my name in the history books of this club.
Yesterday, I officially terminated my contract with Kotoko to look elsewhere build myself again.
And through this medium, I would want to first and foremost express my sincerest thank you to the teeming supporters of Asante Kotoko Sc for being phenomenal throughout my stay with the club. We sometimes disappointed them but they never let us faced the numerous challenges alone.
My next appreciation goes to various Management members I worked under them, you all displayed greatest of love to me during my worst moments.
Words alone are not enough to describe the club's highly energetic and professional medical team who saw the importance to give me the necessary attention to get myself back to fitness. You've been the best medical practitioners I've ever met in my career as a footballer.
Finally to Dr Kwame Kyei, Papa, I always pray for you that Allah will replenish and replete all that you did for me. You don't talk much but you know how to handle our issues. I thank God for serving under you.
Time and seasons are ultimately decided by Allah and if it is His wish for me to re-join the club, I am optimistic that it will happen.
By this message, I deeply thank everybody who in diverse ways made life comfortable for me in Kumasi.
Allah bless all those who have believed and supported me from day one. I step forward to welcome a new challenge to make you excited again.
Long live Otumfour Osei Tutu ll
Long live Dr Kwame Kyei
Long live Kotoko Management Members
Long live Asante Kotoko Sc
Long live Asante Kotoko supporters
