NC' Special Competition: Ticket prices for Hearts of Oak vs Dreams FC announced

The ticket prices for the Normalization Committee's Special Competition match between Hearts of Oak and Dreams FC has been confirmed.
The Phobians will welcome the Still believe boys at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, March 31 at 3:00 pm.
The highly-anticipated match promises lots of fireworks as both clubs have built a youthful side.
The Phobians are in a rich vein of form and has been impressive in their offseason matches.
The last five matches between the clubs have seen the Rainbow Club won twice, Dreams FC once whilst the remaining two have ended in a draw.
The Last time the two sides met was in the S.T. Nettey Memorial Cup with Hearts of Oak winning by 2-1.
A ticket for Popular stand/centre line goes for GHC 10, lower VIP GHC20 while Upper VIP and VVIP go for GHC 30 and 50 respectively.
