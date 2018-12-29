Newcastle fans praise Christian Atsu after a stellar performance against Watford

Many Newcastle fans couldn’t believe their eyes on Saturday as a lot of them felt they had to hold their hands up as they were being impressed by the performance of Black Stars winger Christian Atsu against Watford.
Several pointed out that they regularly slate the 26-year-old but they couldn’t say a bad word about him when watching him play the Hornets.
One suggested that Atsu had looked a different player in his last few games and just looked to be fighting like a lion for his side on Saturday.
It’s hard to disagree with this fan's assessment as after being handed a few opportunities to impress in recent games by Rafa Benitez, Atsu has risen to the occasion.
For a while now the winger has looked out of his depth in the Premier League, with this including his first few outings of the season, but since the draw with Everton, he has hardly put a foot wrong.
Atsu’s passing, decision-making and overall fighting spirit seems ten times better and long may it continue. With the Ghanaian midfielder playing like he did on Saturday, it was a surprise the Magpies had to settle for a 1-1 draw with the Hornets.
