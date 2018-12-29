Christian Atsu plays full throttle in Newcastle draw with Watford

Christian Atsu played full throttle in Newcastle United's 1-1 stalemate with Watford in the English Premier League on Saturday afternoon.
Atsu, who missed the Magpies last week encounter against Liverpool earned the trust of Rafael Benitez as the gaffer started the Ghanaian international and went on to complete 90 minutes of the game.
Salomon Rondon struck the first goal as Newcastle drew one all to move four points clear of the Premier League relegation places.
Gerard Deulofeu's cross was headed home by substitute Abdoulaye Doucoure to salvage a point for the hosts in the 87th minute.
Watford, however, dominated the contest, and both Gerald Deulofeu and Isaac Sucess spurned notable opportunities on a frustrating afternoon for the hosts.
Read also: Alfred Duncan scores twice as Kevin Prince Boateng provides an assist in Sassuolo's defeat
It's been a tough, long and at times tumultuous 2018 for Atsu and Newcastle United supporters.
Newcastle United will play against resurgent Manchester United at the St. James Park on Wednesday, January 2.
Latest sports news in Ghana