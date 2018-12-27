Nigeria FA boss talks serious expectations on federation

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) President of the body, Amaju Pinnick, has said the FA duly needs to carry expectations, including accountability, transparency, and criticism.
Pinnick said the nation is right in its to hold the FA liable and responsible for every issue that relates to the national teams.
“We are accountable to people. We want to build a very robust football federation that is quite interactive, where people can even criticize us constructively and advise us on steps to take, to be much more successful,” Pinnick said.
“Sponsors do not have anything to lose if they leave us alone. So we need to convince them, and tell them why they should put money into football.”
“They were very happy seeing our financial details of the year published in various newspapers. What more proof do you need to show that you are working with people with credibility?”
The Super Eagles and Super Falcons had a successful 2018 after qualifying for 2019 AFCON as well as the FIFA Women’s World Cup respectably.