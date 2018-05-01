New directions needed in Ghana Football-Randy Abbey

Former Spokesperson of the Ghana Football Association Randy Abbey says Ghana Football needs a new directions and ways to improve the game.
Abbey, a former member of the Executive Committee in an interview on Asempa FM, praise President of their Ghana Football Association Kwesi Nyantakyi for his works towards developing the game but believes it is time Ghana gets a new directive in football.
"There is nothing more or nothing new, I think he (Nyantakyi) has done his best and it will be in his interest to move on,"
"We need a new direction whatever he can do, he has done it to the best of his ability, it is posterity that can judge him whether he was successful or not," Randy said.
Kwesi Nyantakyi has declared on three occasions not to seek re-election as FA President but looks likely to make a U-turn after some football stakeholders like CAF President Ahmad throwing his support behind him.
The Ghana Football Association recently sacked George Afriyie as it's Vice and he has declared his intention to contest in the 2019 GFA Presidential elections.
The 2019 Ghana Football Association elections is expected to be keenly contested as several stakeholders and administrators are expected to confirm their interest.