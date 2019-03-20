Normalization Committee enriching themselves at the expense of Ghana football - Abdul Salam Yakubu

Bankroller of New Edubiase, Abdul Salam Yakubu has stated that the Normalization Committee tasked to bring football into normalcy is interested in their salaries than their mandate.
FIFA in conjunction with the government of Ghana inaugurated the Normalization Committee after a piece by ace investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas dubbed Number 12 expose riot in Ghana football.
But according to Salam Yakubu, the Anas expose has done more harm than good and the results are evident.
"Anas expose has brought no good to Ghana football but rather destroyed it. Football is dying in this country gradually. Right now, I have got little interest in managing football", he told Light FM
According to reports, the Normalization Committee has sought for extension of their mandate and the New Edubiase owner believes that it will be an exercise in futility if the four-member committee mandate is extended because their interest is on the monetary gain, not the job.
"The Normalization Committee has no intention of bringing back football because the amount they are taking is huge. If they are granted the 3 months extension, they wouldn't do anything".
"The law of Karma is what has occurred in the football fraternity".
