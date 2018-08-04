Nwankwo Kanu says Arsenal need ‘miracle’ to win Premier League

Unai Emery’s Arsenal must produce a “miracle” to win the Premier League in the Spaniard’s first season at the club, says former striker Kanu.
Former Paris St-Germain boss Emery, who succeeds Arsene Wenger after 22 years, claimed success in 2018-19 would constitute “battling for every title”.
Emery has added five signings but Kanu believes the Gunners, sixth last season, must be patient.
“If it happens and they win the league, it’s a miracle,” said the Nigerian.
“It takes time for the newcomers, the new signings, to adapt. We have to allow time for him to bring his own style and the way he wants to play.”
Kanu helped Arsenal to two league titles during five years at the club and was part of the undefeated ‘Invincibles’ side of 2003-04.
Arsenal are yet to win the Premier League since then.
“For the new manager, it’s going to be a very big challenge; the fans want them to perform in the league in his first year, which is always difficult for a new coach,” Kanu said.
Unai Emery’s Arsenal must produce a “miracle” to win the Premier League in the Spaniard’s first season at the club, says former striker Kanu.
Former Paris St-Germain boss Emery, who succeeds Arsene Wenger after 22 years, claimed success in 2018-19 would constitute “battling for every title”.
Emery has added five signings but Kanu believes the Gunners, sixth last season, must be patient.
“If it happens and they win the league, it’s a miracle,” said the Nigerian.
“It takes time for the newcomers, the new signings, to adapt. We have to allow time for him to bring his own style and the way he wants to play.”
Kanu helped Arsenal to two league titles during five years at the club and was part of the undefeated ‘Invincibles’ side of 2003-04.
Arsenal are yet to win the Premier League since then.
Read also:Photos: Senegal defender Moussa Wague to join Barcelona
“For the new manager, it’s going to be a very big challenge; the fans want them to perform in the league in his first year, which is always difficult for a new coach,” Kanu said.
Source: BBC