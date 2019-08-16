OFFICIAL: Attamah-Larweh joins Rizespor

Black Stars defender Joseph Attamah-Larweh has completed a season-long loan move to Rizespor from İstanbul Başakşehir F.K.
The 25-year old has joined Rizespor to get enough minutes under his belt after struggling to hold a regular place in manager Okan Buruk's team.
Attamah-Larweh last season feature 11 times for Başakşehir in the Super Lig.
Attamah-Larweh's Başakşehir were eliminated from the Champions League qualification on Tuesday as he saw 58 minutes of action but his effort was not enough to aid them progress to the next stage.
He was part of the Ghana squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations held in Egypt but did not feature in any of the games.
