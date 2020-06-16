Official: Sports journalist Collins Atta Poku leaves Kessben FM

Sports journalist Collins Atta Poku has announced his departure from Kumasi-based station Kessben FM and TV.
The Sports journalist, today, June 16 confirmed his exit from Kessebn FM after 4 years of relationship with the Kumasi-based station.
Taking to his Twitter, he was grateful for the media firm for giving the platform giving and nurturing him.
He did not disclose the reasons with regards to why he has cut ties with the station, but sources say he is set to move to Chairman Wontumi’s new Wontumi radio and Television station.
"It has been almost four years of an adventurous journey which saw a blue eyed boy mature to become a man. Life in itself is a stage where we perform and exit for others to come in and continue.
It has been worth every bit of my effort and time coming to you with what is Ghana's best sports program on Kessben TV and FM. Today I say goodbye with a clean heart and clear conscience."