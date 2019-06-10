Official: Kwesi Appiah names final 23-man squad

Black Stars head coach Kwesi Appiah has named his final 23-man squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.
The Black Stars will be hoping to better their fourth placed in the 2017 AFCON edition, and have been pooled in Group F alongside champions Cameroon, Guinea Bissau and Benin.
After announcing a 29-man preliminary squad in May, coach Appiah has trimmed it down to 23 players.
Coach Appiah dropped the following players: Ebenezer Ofori, Majeed Waris, Mohammed Alhassan, Abdul Fatawu and Yaw Yeboah after one week camping in Dubai. Ghana defender Nuhu Musah missed Ghana’s AFCON train through injury.
Fernabahce midfielder and Ghana Captain, André Ayew, will be leading the Black Stars for this year’s tournament.
The Black Stars will test their strength against Bafana Bafana of South Africa on June 15 in Dubai before the team emplanes for Egypt on June 20, 2019.
Under CAF president, Ahmad Ahmad’s tenure, the tournament has been switched from January to summer whilst participating teams have been expanded from 16 to 24.
Squad List:
Goalkeepers: Richard Ofori (Maritzburg United, South Africa, Lawrence Ati- Zigi (Sochaux, Montbeliard, France), and Felix Annan (Asante Kotoko, Ghana).
Defenders
Andy Yiadom (Reading, England), Abdul Baba Rahman (Reims, France), Lumor Agbenyenu (Goztepe A.S, Turkey), Kassim Nuhu, (Hoffeinham, Germany,) John Boye ( Metz France), Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew SC, USA), Joseph Aidoo (Genk, Belguim), Joseph Attamah (Basaksehir, Turkey)
Midfielders
Mubarak Wakaso (Deportivo Alaves, Spain), Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid, Spain), Kwadwo Asamoah (Internazionle, Italy), Afriyie Acquah (Empoli, Italy), Andre Ayew ( Fenerbache, Turkey), Christian Atsu (Newcastle United, England), Samuel Owusu (Cukaricki, Serbia), Thomas Agyepong (Hibernian, Scotland)
Attackers: Asamoah Gyan (Kayserispor, Turkey), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace, England), Caleb Ekuban (Trabzonspor, Turkey and Kwabena Owusu (Leganes, Spain).
Ghana will kickstart their campaign against Benin on June 25, four days before facing defending champions Cameroon.
The Black Stars last Group game will be against Guinea-Bissau on July 2.
