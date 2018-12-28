Official: Ramadan Sobhi returns to Al Ahly on loan

Huddersfield Town winger Ramadan Sobhi has officially completed his return to home club Al Ahly on a six-month loan deal, it was announced on Friday, November 28.
Sobhi joined Huddersfield Town from Stoke City in June 2018 but has only made four competitive appearances for the first team as a substitute during the opening half of the Premier League season.
Sobhi’s agent Nader Shawky has previously stressed that the player will not be departing Huddersfield in January, justifying that coach David Wagner does not want him to leave halfway through the season.
However, with Al Ahly youth product’s craving for more playing time and regaining his spot for the Egyptian national team have apparently made him reconsider matters again.