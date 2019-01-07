OFFICIAL: Real Madrid sign Manchester City midfielder

Reigning European champions Real Madrid have completed the signing of Brahim Diaz from English Premier League holders Manchester City in a six and a half year deal believed to be in the region of €24 million.
Diaz' contract was set to expire at the end of the season with the Spaniard making it clear that he wasn't going to renew his contract under Pep Guardiola. Diaz returns to Spanish football after joining from Malaga back in 2013 for £350,000. The 19-year-old arrives for an initial fee of 17 million euros, plus a further seven million in add-ons, and he will earn 3.5m net per season, while City retains a 15 percent sell-on fee.
