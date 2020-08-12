Official: Southampton announce Mohammed Salisu signing

Southampton have completed the signing of 21-year-old centre-back Mohammed Salisu on a four-year deal from Real Valladolid.
The Ghanaian defender has joined the Saints in a deal reported to be £10.9million.
Salisu has revealed his delight in joining manager Ralph Hasenhuttl's side. According to him, he will give his all to repose the trust the club shown in him.
“It is a very good feeling to be a Southampton player. I am very happy to be part of the club and I am looking forward to starting here.
“Southampton is a club with a very rich history in developing young players, so it is a very good club for me to develop my skills and to learn a lot as a young player.
“I know that the team expects a lot from me and I’m going to try to give all I can to help the team.”
READ ALSO: Black Meteors captain Yaw Yeboah completes Wisla Krakow move
Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl lauded the qualities of the Ghanaian defender adding that he fits the club's profile.
"This is an important signing for us. Mohammed is a player who fits our profile well. He is young and has a great amount of potential, but he is also someone who has the qualities to come in and help the team as soon as he is up to speed with our way of playing.
"I like what I have seen of him so far in his games with Valladolid. He is strong defensively, he is calm with the ball - something that is important in our team - and he has good speed too.