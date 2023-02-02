Official: Sports journalist Juliet Bawuah leaves TV3

Sports journalist Juliet Bawuah has announced her departure from Media General.
The Sports journalist, today, February 2 confirmed she has resigned from her role as Group head of sports at Media General (TV3 and others).
She did not disclose the reasons with regard to why she has cut ties with the station.
Juliet Bawuah over the weekend won the journalist of the year at the 47th Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) awards.
Juliet said “This adds to the sports journalist the year award I won at the Ghana Journalists Association Awards in November.
“I am most grateful to the leadership of the SWAG for this honour. It’s encouraging to see it all come together in this way. As always, I remain grateful to you all for supporting my work. God bless you. 2023 will require even more effort and dedication.
“To young people out there, particularly women, every career field is difficult. If this is what you want to do, you can and excel at it. You must put in the work and be prepared to take your place and show up when the opportunity is given to you.
“Be so good that when people say it cannot be done, you are going to be the reason why they have a rethink and say it can.
“The challenges will stare you in the face but hardwork, prayers and determination will get you the breakthrough you need and rightfully deserve.”
