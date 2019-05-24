Osei Kweku Palmer, E.S. Okraku throws weight behind Otumfuo Cup

Osei Kweku Palmer and Kurt E.S. Okraku have thrown their weight behind the Otumfuo Cup to be played at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday, May 26.

The aforementioned names are owners of Division One league side Tema Youth and Premier Division side Dreams FC respectively, have bought match tickets worth GH¢10,000 and ¢5,000 to be distributed to football fans to watch the historic match between Asante Kotoko and Asec Mimosas of Cote D’ Ivoire.

The commemorative match is in honour of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, as part of the 20th Anniversary celebration, since he ascended the throne.

A statement from the organisers of the match said, the tickets would be distributed at the various stations in Kumasi through phone-ins segment during sports programmes.

It added that various supporter’s bodies in the region would also be given some of the match tickets through their leadership.

The statement expressed appreciation to the two individuals for their contribution towards the successful organization of the match.

