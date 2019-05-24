NC's Special Competition: It's make or break for AshantiGold against Wonders

Eleven Wonders and AshantiGold will today continue from where they left off on Thursday's match in the Normalization Committee's Special Competition which was called off due to force majeure.

The all-important clash was called off in the 40th minute due to a heavy downpour which led to the poor nature of the pitch and poor visibility at the Nkoranza park. AshantiGold were already in the front foot courtesy Appiah McCarthy when the match was rained off.

The game will continue from the 40th minute at 10:00 am on Friday, May 24 at the same venue.