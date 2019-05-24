NC's Special Competition: It's make or break for AshantiGold against Wonders

Eleven Wonders and AshantiGold will today continue from where they left off on Thursday's match in the Normalization Committee's Special Competition which was called off due to force majeure.
The all-important clash was called off in the 40th minute due to a heavy downpour which led to the poor nature of the pitch and poor visibility at the Nkoranza park. AshantiGold were already in the front foot courtesy Appiah McCarthy when the match was rained off.
The game will continue from the 40th minute at 10:00 am on Friday, May 24 at the same venue.
Meanwhile, Medeama SC yesterday recorded a 2-0 victory past Berekum Chelsea at the Tarkwa and Aboasu Park courtesy Tahiru Awudu and Agyenim Boateng. The Mavue and Yellow side occupy the second spot due to Kotoko's superior head-to-head but same points (22) as leaders.
Medeama, however, is waiting for the outcome of Eleven Wonders vs AshantiGold game to know their fate.
AshantiGold who are on 20 points will need a win to seal qualification to the next phase or else a draw or lose sends Medeama through. A win sends them to the top of the table in Zone A.
