Osimhen double helps Napoli see off Eintracht Frankfurt

Victor Osimhen has scored 23 goals in 28 games for Napoli this season
Victor Osimhen scored twice as Napoli cruised into the Champions League quarter-finals with a comfortable win over Eintracht Frankfurt.

With Luciano Spalletti's side two goals up from the first leg, the Nigeria striker's thumping header in first-half stoppage time dispelled any lingering nerves at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Osimhen doubled the Italians' lead on the night with a close-range finish from Giovanni di Lorenzo's cross eight minutes after the break and, having been brought down in the box, Piotr Zielinski converted the penalty himself to make it 3-0.

With a commanding 18-point lead at the top of Serie A, Napoli head into the last eight with a real chance to compete for top prize in European football.

The build-up to match had been overshadowed as Eintracht Frankfurt fans clashed with police after arriving in Naples despite being banned from attending the second leg of the last-16 tie.

 

BBC