Other coaches deserve the chance - Kwesi Appiah

Immediate past Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah insists other local coaches deserve an opportunity with the senior national team.
Appiah's tenure with the Black Stars came to an end on December 31, 2019, after the Ghana Football Association opted against renewing his contract.
He has been replaced with Charles Kwabla Akonnor, a man he drafted to be his understudy in Ghana's AFCON 2021 doubleheader in November last year.
READ ALSO: OFFICIAL: GFA appoints CK Akonnor as new Black Stars coach
Speaking in an interview with Kumasi-based FOX FM, the former Al-Khartoum boss said he had a succession plan for Ghana.
"I personally believe as a nation we need to have a succession plan for our players and coaches, we have to give other coaches opportunity to come close to the national teams so that when one coach is going, we get a good replacement."
"At a point Tanko had a tournament with the Meteors and I looked around and I realised it's CK [Akonnor] who had coached Eleven Wise, Ashgold, Hearts of Oak and Kotoko and has the experience, so I decided to bring him on board."
"I had a succession plan for the players and coaches to be available whenever we need one. The issue of someone is coming to replace me is not an issue, the most important thing is whether the nation has competent coaches to take over whenever we need one".
READ ALSO: I have laid strong foundation required for others to build on – KwesiAppiah ...
Charles Kwabla Akonnor who was named as the new Black Stars coach on a two-year contract will be deputized by David Duncan.