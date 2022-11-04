Prime News Ghana

Otto Addo names 55-man Black Stars provisional list for World Cup 2022

By Vincent Ashitey
Black Stars coach Otto Addo has named a 55-man provisional list for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 finals.

 The list will be whittled down to twenty-six for the tournament which is scheduled for Qatar from November 20 – December 18, 2022.

Black Stars have made a return to the World Cup after missing out on the 2018 edition.

READ ALSO: Ghana budgets $14 million for World Cup 2022, check out breakdown

 

Ghana will play Switzerland in an International friendly on November 17, before travelling to Qatar for the World Cup.

Ghana will take on Portugal in their first game on November 24 before playing South Korea and Uruguay on November 28 and December 2 respectively.

 