Paa Kwesi Fabin is the new coach of Aduana Stars

Paa Kwesi Fabin has been named as the new head coach of Aduana Stars.
He takes over from David Amoah who stepped down not long ago.
Fabin who quit Inter Allies a few days to the start of the season will be steering the affairs of the Dormaa based club as they aim to defend their Ghana Premier League title.
According to reports, W.O. Tandoh who was serving as the head coach in interim capacity will not be Paa Kwesi's assistant.
Fabin who has a vast amount of experience in coaching boasting of stints with the Black Starlets, the Ugandan youth teams, Hearts of Oak, Hearts of Lions, Asante Kotoko and Inter Allies.
Paa Kwesi doubles as the head coach of the national Under 23 team, the Black Meteors.