Paa Kwesi Fabin unveiled as Aduana Stars coach

Paa Kwesi Fabin has been unveiled as the head coach of Aduana Stars.
He takes over from David Amoah who stepped down not long ago. Fabin who quit Inter Allies few days to the start of the season will be steering the affairs of the Dormaa based club as they aim to defend their Ghana Premier League title.
Paa Kwasi Fabin was introduced to the Aduana players at the club's training grounds today. W.O. Tandoh who served as the head coach in interim capacity will be Paa Kwesi's assistant.
Fabin has a vast amount of experience in coaching boasting of stints with the Black Starlets, the Ugandan youth teams, Hearts of Oak, Hearts of Lions, Asante Kotoko and Inter Allies.
Paa Kwesi Fabin doubles as the head coach of the national Under 23 team, the Black Meteors.
His first assignment is against Dreams FC at the Theatre of Dreams, Dawu in matchweek 12 of the Ghana Premier League. Aduana Stars lie 3rd of the log, a point behind first place.
