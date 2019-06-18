Partey, Wakaso and others La Liga stars to light up AFCON 2019

The Black Stars of Ghana have 3 players among the 20 plying their trade in the Spanish League to feature in AFCON 2019.
The senior national team players include Thomas Partey, Mubarak Wakaso and Kwabena Owusu.
The 20 players to represent their nation in this summer's tournament are from the top flight and the lower tiers of Spanish football.
Africa biggest football tournament which is being hosted by Egypt kicks off on Friday, June 21 to July 19.
Below is the complete list of Spain based players to watch out for at the AFCON:
Algeria: Aïssa Mandi (Real Betis)
Angola: Jonás Ramalho (Girona), Jérémie Bela (Albacete)
Cameroon: Wilfrid Kaptoum (Real Betis), Karl Toko Ekambi (Villarreal CF)
DR Congo: Giannelli Imbula (Rayo Vallecano)
Ghana: Mubarak Wakaso (Alavés), Thomas Partey (Atlético Madrid), Kwabena Owusu (CD Leganes)
Guinea: José Kanté (Gimnàstic de Tarragona)
Kenya: Ismael Athuman (Las Palmas)
Mauritania: Aly Abeid (Alcorcón), Moctar Sidi El Hacen (Real Valladolid)
Morocco: Munir Mohand Mohamedi (Málaga), Bono (Girona), Sofiane Boufal (RC Celta), Youssef En-Nesyri (Leganés)
Nigeria: Kenneth Omeruo (Leganés), Moses Simon (Levante), Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal)
Senegal: Moussa Wagué (Barcelona), Alfred N’Diaye (Málaga)
Tanzania: Farid Mussa (CD Tenerife)
