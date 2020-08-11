Patrick Allotey wants GBA to announce his current status after serving ban

Boxer Patrick Allotey wants the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) to publicise his current status after serving a six-month ban placed on him.
Patrick Allotey last week finished serving a six-month ban which was given him following an assault on a football fan during a Hearts of Oak-Asante Kotoko game in January
According to him, it is only right for the GBA to make public his current status since the ban was well publicised.
"I have talked with the manager and he told me, he will find time and go to the GBA office and dialogue with them to that they will find a solution to that," he told Joy FM.
"For me, I want them to write a letter and put it on social media like they with the ban. So that if one day i'm fighting it will not cause any problem outside as regards to my statues."
The Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) in February banned World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Africa Super Welterweight Champion, Patrick Allotey for six months.
His ban followed his conduct at the Accra Sports Stadium, during the sixth-week league game between Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko on January 28.
Allotey on the said date, was seen in a video that went rival, punching a football fan Eric Siaw, resulting in a deep cut on his left eye.
"Following the hearing the GBA found you liable on your own plea and has imposed a six (6) months suspension of your professional boxing licence as the appropriate sanction. The suspension takes effect from today 6th day of February 2020" - a portion of GBA statement read.