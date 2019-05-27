Paulo Dybala pledges to visit Ghana

Juventus and Argentina ace Paulo Dybala has pledged to visit Ghana after a meeting with the consulate in Rome.

Dybala who is being courted by clubs including Manchester United discussed issues about the future of the youth of Ghana and the environmental problems of the country according to reports.

The 25-year-old was former teammates with Ghana deputy captain Kwadwo Asamoah before the latter left for Inter Milan last season.

Dybala played 30 Serie A games this season, scoring five times and was the club's second top scorer in the UEFA Champions League with 5 goals just behind Ronaldo by one.

He has been named in the Argentina team for the Copa America this summer.

