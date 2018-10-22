Paulus Moses hangs up gloves after Tagoe loss

Paulus Moses announced his retirement from professional boxing after losing to Emmanuel 'Game Boy' Tagoe by unanimous decision over 12 rounds in their vacant World Boxing Organization (WBO) Africa lightweight title bout at the Bukom Boxing Arena last Saturday.
Shortly after the fight on Saturday night, the 40-year-old Namibian, a one-time former lightweight world champion, hung up his gloves.
“I just want to announce that this is my last fight, you know I am 40-years-old now so this is my last fight, congratulations to Emmanuel Tagoe” Paulus Moses declared after the judges called the bout 120-109, 120-110 all in favour of Tagoe.
Eleven years Moses' junior, Tagoe dominated the fight from start to finish, using his superior jab and attacking the Namibian with body shots.
He failed to land any convincing punches, and in the third round, he was caught with a left hook which seemed to dazzle him.
Paulus Moses tried to work his way back into the fight, but the Ghanaian was in supreme form and had an answer for every question the Namibian former world champion threw at him.
In the ninth round, a clearly tired Moses failed to throw a single punch, and from there on, Tagoe was in control.
Tagoe now has 29 wins and one defeat, while Moses' record now is 40 wins and five defeats.
