Pep Guardiola signs new two-year deal at Manchester City

Pep Guardiola has signed a new two-year deal that will see him remain as Manchester City manager until the summer of 2023.
The 49-year-old has won two Premier League titles, the FA Cup and three League Cups since joining in 2016.
His previous deal was due to expire at the end of this season.
A statement from Man City read
Manchester City are pleased to announce that Pep Guardiola has signed a new two-year deal with the Club.
The contract, which now runs to the summer of 2023, sees Guardiola’s commitment to City extended to seven years from his arrival in 2016.
Since joining Manchester City, Pep has had a transformational effect on the Club’s playing style and has guided the team to eight major trophies, setting a series of significant records along the way. In total, the team has won 181 of the 245 matches under his in charge – a win rate of 73.87 percent – winning a piece of silverware every 31 games he has overseen.
Pep’s current five-year stay is already the longest commitment he has made to a football Club since becoming a manager in 2008 – and this extension will see him overtake Joe Mercer and put him second on the Club’s list of longest-serving post-war managers.
Confirming the news, Chairman Khaldoon Mubarak said: “It is testament to the qualities of the man that Pep Guardiola’s passion and intelligent approach are now woven into the very fabric of the football we play and our culture as Club. That impact has been central to our success during his tenure and it is why I am delighted that he shares our view that there is so much more to be achieved both on and off the field.
“Pep’s contract extension is the natural next step in a journey which has evolved over many years. It is a product of the mutual trust and respect that exists between him and the entire Club. It also goes to the stability and creativity at the heart of our football operations. Importantly it is a validation of the football structure and philosophy that has been built over more than a decade and to which he has contributed so much.
“I’m sure all City fans share my delight in this new agreement and in anticipating the exciting opportunities that, with continued hard work, are there to be taken.”
And Guardiola spoke of his delight at signing the deal, saying: “Ever since I arrived at Manchester City I have been made to feel so welcome in the Club and in the city itself- from the players, the staff, the supporters, the people of Manchester and the Chairman and Owner. Since then we have achieved a great deal together, scored goals, won games and trophies, and we are all very proud of that success.
“Having that kind of support is the best thing any manager can have. I have everything I could possibly want to do my job well and I am humbled by the confidence the Owner, Chairman, Ferran and Txiki have shown in me to continue for two more years after this season.
“The challenge for us is to continue improving and evolving, and I am very excited and about helping Manchester City do that.”
Everyone at Manchester City is absolutely delighted Pep has extended his stay with us and we wish him every success in the remainder of his time here.