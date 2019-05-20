Performance of Ghanaian players abroad

As usual, Ghanaian players abroad over the weekend were in action for their respective clubs as coach Kwesi Appiah is keeping tabs on them.
Joseph Paintsil, Joseph Aidoo
The duo have clinched their first Belgian Pro League with Racing Genk.Genk who attained 51 points were crowned champions of the league on Thursday, May 16 following a 1-1 draw away to Anderlecht.
Thomas Partey
saw 45 minutes of action for Atletico Madrid as they drew 2-2 with Levante.
Mubarak Wakaso
Wakaso was on the score sheet for Alaves in their 2-1 win over Girona. Patrick Twumasi meanwhile climbed off the bench and saw 15 minutes of action 74 minutes of action
Kevin-Prince Boateng
Did not make the matchday squad for Barcelona as they drew 2-2 with Eibar
Yaw Yeboah
Saw 33 minutes of action for Numancia as they lost by a lone goal to Rayo Majadahonda
Kwadwo Asamoah
Lasted the entire 90 minutes for Inter Milan in their 4-1 defeat to Napoli
Alfred Duncan
Saw 90 minutes of action for Sassuolo as they drew against AS Roma. Claud Agyapong was not included in the match day squad.
Afriyie Acquah
Was on target for Empoli as they lost by 4-1 to Torino
Nicolas Opoku and Emmanuel Agyeman-Badu both missed Udinese game against SPAL.
Rahman Chibsah
was missing in action for Frosinone as they lost to AC Milan
Baba Rahman
Did not make the matchday squad for Reims as they won 1-0 away to Bordeaux
Majeed Waris
Lasted 79 minutes for Nantes as they drew against Nice against Montpellier
John Boye
Lasted entire duration of the game for FC Metz in their 1-0 win over Brest
Ebenezer Assifuah
Climbed off the bench to see 20 minutes of action for Le Havre as they lost to Lorient
Kassim Nuhu
Was an unused substitute for Hoffenheim as they lost to Mainz.
Bernard Tekpetey and Christopher Antwi-Adjei
Tekpetey was introduced into the game in the second half while Christopher lasted the entire duration of the game for Paderborn as they lost by 3-1 to Dynamo Dresden
Samuel Tetteh
Lasted 90 minutes for Lask Linz in their 1-0 win over St Polten
Daniel Opare
Saw 82 minutes of action for Antwerp as they lost to Club Brugge. Fellow compatriot Owusu William was an unused substitute in the game
Edwin Gyasi
Saw 26 minutes of action for CSKA Sofia in their 1-0 win over Beroe
Samuel Inkoom
Played the entire duration for Dunav Ruse as they lost to Septemvri Sofia
Mohammed Kudus and Ibrahim Sadiq featured for Nordsjaelland as they drew 2-2 against Odense. Godsway Donyoh was on the bench for Nordsjaelland
Dauda Mohammed
saw 10 minutes of action for Vitesse Arnhem as they lost to Groningen
Thomas Agyepong
came off the bench in the 65th minute for Hibernian as they lost to Kilmarnock
Richmond Boakye Yiadom
was missing in action for Crevan Zvezda as they defeated Napredak by 3-0.
Caleb Ekuban
saw 6 minutes of action for Trabzonspor as they won 2-1 against Besiktas
Asamoah Gyan
scored a dramatic late equaliser in injury time to help Kayserispor to hold Arkisarspor 2-2 in the Turkish top-flight on Sunday.
Lumor Agbenyenu
Was on the bench for Goztepe as they drew with Bursaspor
Joseph Attamah
was on the bench for Basaksehir as they lost to Galatasaray by 2-1
USA
Latif Blessing
Lasted the entire duration for Los Angeles as they drew against FC Dallas
Jonathan Mensah, David Accam
Both featured for Columbus Crew as they lost against Minnesota United by a lone goal
READ ALSO: