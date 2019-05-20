Prime News Ghana

Performance of Ghanaian players abroad

By Vincent Ashitey
As usual, Ghanaian players abroad over the weekend were in action for their respective clubs as coach Kwesi Appiah is keeping tabs on them.  

Joseph Paintsil, Joseph Aidoo 

The duo have clinched their first Belgian Pro League with Racing Genk.Genk who attained 51 points were crowned champions of the league on Thursday, May 16 following a 1-1 draw away to Anderlecht.

Thomas Partey 

saw 45 minutes of action for Atletico Madrid as they drew 2-2 with Levante.  

Mubarak Wakaso

Wakaso was on the score sheet for Alaves in their 2-1 win over Girona. Patrick Twumasi  meanwhile climbed off the bench and saw 15 minutes of action 74 minutes of action

Kevin-Prince Boateng 

Did not make the matchday squad for Barcelona as they drew 2-2 with Eibar

Yaw Yeboah 

Saw 33 minutes of action for Numancia as they lost by a lone goal to Rayo Majadahonda 

Kwadwo Asamoah 

Lasted the entire 90 minutes for Inter Milan in their 4-1 defeat to Napoli

Alfred Duncan 

Saw 90 minutes of action for Sassuolo as they drew against AS Roma. Claud Agyapong was not included in the match day squad.

Afriyie Acquah

Was on target for Empoli as they lost by 4-1 to Torino

Nicolas Opoku and Emmanuel Agyeman-Badu both missed Udinese game against SPAL.

Rahman Chibsah 

was missing in action for Frosinone as they lost to AC Milan

Baba Rahman 

Did not make the matchday squad for Reims as they won 1-0 away to Bordeaux

Majeed Waris 

Lasted 79 minutes for Nantes as they drew against Nice against Montpellier

John Boye

Lasted entire duration of the game for FC Metz in their 1-0 win over Brest

Ebenezer Assifuah 

Climbed off the bench to see 20 minutes of action for Le Havre as they lost to Lorient

Kassim Nuhu 

Was an unused substitute for Hoffenheim as they lost to Mainz.

Bernard Tekpetey and Christopher Antwi-Adjei 

Tekpetey was introduced into the game in the second half while Christopher lasted the entire duration of the game for Paderborn as they lost by 3-1 to Dynamo Dresden

Samuel Tetteh 

Lasted 90 minutes for Lask Linz in their 1-0 win over St Polten

Daniel Opare 

Saw 82 minutes of action for Antwerp as they lost to Club Brugge. Fellow compatriot Owusu William was an unused substitute in the game

Edwin Gyasi

Saw 26 minutes of action for CSKA Sofia in their 1-0 win over Beroe

Samuel Inkoom 

Played the entire duration for Dunav Ruse as they lost to Septemvri Sofia 

Mohammed Kudus and Ibrahim Sadiq featured for Nordsjaelland as they drew 2-2 against Odense. Godsway Donyoh was on the bench for Nordsjaelland

Dauda Mohammed 

saw 10 minutes of action for Vitesse Arnhem as they lost to Groningen

Thomas Agyepong 

came off the bench in the 65th minute for Hibernian as they lost to Kilmarnock

Richmond Boakye Yiadom 

was missing in action for Crevan Zvezda as they defeated Napredak by 3-0. 

Caleb Ekuban 

saw 6 minutes of action for Trabzonspor as they won 2-1 against Besiktas

Asamoah Gyan 

scored a dramatic late equaliser in injury time to help Kayserispor to hold Arkisarspor 2-2 in the Turkish top-flight on Sunday.

Lumor Agbenyenu 

Was on the bench for Goztepe as they drew with Bursaspor

Joseph Attamah 

was on the bench for Basaksehir as they lost to Galatasaray by 2-1 

USA

Latif Blessing 

Lasted the entire duration for Los Angeles as they drew against FC Dallas

Jonathan Mensah, David Accam 

Both featured for Columbus Crew as they lost against Minnesota United by a lone goal

