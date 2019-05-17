Ghana duo Painstil, Aidoo wins Belgian League with Genk

Ghana duo, Joseph Painstil and Joseph Aidoo have clinched their first Belgian Pro League with Racing Genk.
Genk who attained 51 points were crowned champions of the league on Thursday, May 16 following a 1-1 draw away to Anderlecht.
Ghana U-23 forward, Joseph Painstil was introduced in the 58th-minute mark for Japanese international Junya Ito whilst Joseph Aidoo was an unused for the Smurfs.
Fellow Ghanaian youngster Francis Amuzu saw 15 minutes of action for Anderlecht.
Aidoo featured 28 times for KRC Genk scoring a solitary goal as a whereas Paintsil who joined from Hungarian side Ferencvaros scored three goals from 24 games.
It is Genk’s fourth title in their history and first since 2011.
