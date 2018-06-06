Persib Bandung finally terminates contract of Michael Essien

Ghanaian midfielder Michael Essien, has had his contract terminated by Indonesian side Persib Bandung.
The Ghanaian has been inactive since the start of the new campaign due to the country's football regulations on foreign player quota.
President and Director of PT Persib Bandung, Glenn Sugita thanked the Ghanaian for his services at the club.
"We both appreciate the regulations that have been made PT Indonesia New League and Essien also very understanding," said Glenn like BolaSport.com quoted from the page Persib, Wednesday (06/06/2018).
"The point is, we parted well," said Glenn. "It's not just Essien's understanding of ending this partnership, more than that, we, especially me, are very grateful for his services so far," Glenn added.
Essien, 35 will have to find a new club and is attracting interest from South Korea.
Read also:Michael Essien reflects on his football achievements
The former Chelsea star has also been linked with a move to some Singaporean clubs after visiting the country last month.
Ghana News: Latest Sports News Ghana