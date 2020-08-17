Prime News Ghana

Photos: Ahmed Boakye wins 2020 TV3 Ghana's Strongest

By Vincent Ashitey
Ahmed Boakye is the winner of the 2020 edition of TV3 Ghana’s Strongest reality show walking away with a brand new car.

Not only did Ahmed Boakye walked away with a car but a cash prize of GHC5000 as well.

At the final event which was held at the Elli Beach Resort in Tegbi near Keta in the Volta Region, Boakye amassed a total of 96 points to emerge winner of the competition.

The Kumasi-based athlete beat competition from Prosper Dakora, Mustapha Arhin and Godfred Akolbila to be champion, taking over from Victor Ampofo.

Speaking after the event he said: “It’s been a tough game for me, I have suffered a lot but now everybody including my mother is happy for me.”

Prosper Dakora, who is challenging for the title just the second time, came second despite a knock during the Stone Toss event.

He walked away with GH¢8,000 plus souvenirs from sponsors.

Third came a consistent finalist – Mustapha Arhin – who walked away with GH¢6,000 and souvenirs from sponsors.

Godfred Akolbila, who could not complete his events, came fourth, walking away with GH¢4,000.

There were performances from popular local artiste Jah Phinga and multiple award-wining hiplife artiste Edem.

 