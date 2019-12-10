PHOTOS: Black Meteors winger Evans Mensah joins Al Duhail SC

Black Meteors winger Evans Mensah has sealed a switch to Qatari club Al Duhail SC.
The former HJK Helsinki who put up a splendid performance during the tournament for the Black Meteors has joined the Qatar side on a four and half year deal.
He scored seven goals in his 27 game outings for HJK Helsinki in the just-ended season.
He was a member of the Black Meteors squad that finished fourth at the U-23 AFCON staged in Egypt.
He won the Man of the Match (MOTM) accolade in Ghana's opening game against Cameroon and scored two goals at the AFCON.
Mensah was named in CAF best XI after the 2019 AFCON U23 tournament.