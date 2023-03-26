Photos: Black Stars arrive in Angola for AFCON qualifier

The Black Stars of Ghana have touched in Luanda ahead of the AFCON 2023 qualifier reverse fixture against Angola.
Angola welcome Ghana to Estadio de 11 Novembro for the return leg on Monday, March 27, 2023 at 4:00pm.
The hosts will be looking to exact revenge on their visitors following a narrow 1-0 defeat at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi last time out.
Ghana left it late to beat Angola 1-0 on matchday 3 following Antoine Semenyo's winner in injury time.
Chris Hugthon's side is hoping to continue from where they left off and book their place at next year's AFCON.
The win took the Black Stars to 7 points – after three matches following a 3-0 win against Madagascar and a 1-1 draw against Central African Republic in the opening two matches.
Meanwhile, captain Andre Ayew has been ruled out of Monday's game due to injury. Other players who didn’t make the Angola trip due to injury include Alexander Djiku, Mohammed Salisu and Denis Odoi.