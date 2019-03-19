PHOTOS: Black Stars hold first training session ahead of Kenya clash

The Black Stars of Ghana today March 19, 2019, held their first training session at the Accra Sports Stadium.
The team opened camp yesterday at the Tang Palace hotel in Accra.
21 players are currently in camp with Andy Yiadom being replaced by Daniel Opare due to injury.
Three Kumasi Asante Kotoko players namely Amos Frimpong, Kwame Bonsu and Felix Annan joined the team today after their side's 2-1 lost to Zesco in the CAF Confederations Cup.
The Black Stars will play Kenya on March 23, 2019 at the Accra Sports Stadium in the last AFCON qualifier.
Both teams have already booked a place in Egypt but will battle it out to see who tops the table.
Kenya is leading with 7 points witht the Black Stars on 6 points.
Here are some photos from day 1 of their training ( Photo credit- ghanasoccernews.com)
