Photos: Colourful scenes from Qatar World Cup 2022 opening ceremony

The 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup, Qatar 2022 opening ceremony took place on Sunday, November 20 at the Al Bayt Stadium.
Award-winning actor, Morgan Freeman, Jungkook and several others delivered a message of unity and inclusivity.
The World Cup 2022 is underway and will end on December 18, 2022.
Below are some pictures from the opening ceremony
Fireworks explode during the show. Getty Images
Mascots of former World Cups united. AP Photo
Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim, centre, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, right, Jordan's King Abdullah II King of Jordan, left, and Fifa president Gianni Infantino, second right, at the opening ceremony. AFP
South Korean singer Jung Kook, centre, performs. AFP
Dancers perform during the opening ceremony ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group A football match between Qatar and Ecuador at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Doha. AFP
Singer Fahad Al-Kubaisi performs. Getty Images
Performers welcomed the world during the opening ceremony. Reuters
A giant inflatable emblem during the opening ceremony of the Fifa World Cup 2022 at the Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor City. PA
Performers during the opening ceremony. PA
Morgan Freeman performs on stage. Getty Images
The Qatar World Cup opening ceremony. Reuters
Dancers performing together. PA
The opening ceremony before the Qatar versus Ecuador game. EPA
Former footballer Marcel Desailly holds the Fifa World Cup trophy ahead of the opening ceremony. AFP
A young Qatar supporter at the stadium. EPA
Ecuador fans in the stands before the opening ceremony of the Qatar World Cup. Reuters
Fans record moments from the first match of Qatar 2022 inside the Al Bayt World Cup stadium. Reuters