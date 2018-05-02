Photos: Ghana's Christian Atsu honoured at Best of Africa Awards

Ghana and Newcastle United winger, Christian Atsu, has been honoured alongside other African Footballers and Celebrities at the Best of Africa Awards ceremony.
The Awards ceremony which was held in London on Tuesday, May 1, 2018, seeks to celebrate the philanthropic endeavours and achievements of African football players with their roots from Africa.
Newcastle’s Christian Atsu was honoured with the Philanthropic Endeavour Advocacy award for his Arms Around The Child campaigning, this is a charity which provides homes, education and care for vulnerable children in Africa.
The footballers who were honoured on alongside Christian Atsu included Alex Iwobi, Yannick Bolassie, Wilfred Bony, Ngolo Kante, etc.
Also, Nigerian based Ghanaian musician, Mr Eazi was part of the awardees.
https://www.primenewsghana.com/sports.html