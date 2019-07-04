PHOTOS: Kotoko handed new training pitch by MTN

Telecommunication giants MTN have handed over a training pitch at Adako Jachie to Asante Kotoko.
The gesture forms part of MTN's sponsorship package to the club and it is the second playing field to be constructed by the leading telecommunication company at the Adako Jachie grounds.
The facility was constructed by Hartiffan Company Limited, a local Ghanaian company over an 11-month period at a cost of GH₵524,000.
The pitch comes with a 10-seater technical sitting bench, a perimeter fencing and a 40,000-litre storage water facility to keep the pitch fresh and green.
MTN Ghana signed a sponsorship agreement with Kumasi Asante Kotoko since January 2011 with a total amount of GH¢1,050,000.00 given to the club annually.
