CAF CC: Asante Kotoko leave Kumasi for Accra ahead of Cameroon trip(PHOTOS)

Asante Kotoko's eighteen players, seven technical officials, and a photojournalist have left the Sports Hotel in Kumasi for Accra ahead of Friday’s trip to Cameroon.
Asante Kotoko play Coton Sport in Yaoundé on Sunday, and the team is leaving for the capital in time to meet their departure schedule on Friday as they fly through Togo to Yaoundé.
The team will spend the night in a hotel at East Legon and leave for the airport early Friday morning to begin their journey into the first leg match of the last elimination round tie in the CAF Confederation Cup.
C. K. Akonnor leads the technical bench which also has assistant coach, Samuel Akakpo Patron team manager, Henry Ohene Brenya, goalkeepers’ trainer, Joseph Baah, physical trainer, Emmanuel Amartey, and medical staff Dr. Christiana Baah and Alexander Gyinaye Junior.
The contingent also includes management members George Amoako, leader of the delegation, Isaac Donkor, Nana Kwame Dankwah, Samuel Sarfo Duku (Esq) and photojournalist Gideon Boakye Botwe.
The players making the trip are:
GOALKEEPERS: Muntari Tagoe, Felix Annan
DEFENDERS: Augustine Sefah, Ismail Abdul Ganiyu, Amos Frimpong, Abass Mohammed, Wahab Adams, Emmanuel Agyeman Badu.
MIDFIELDERS: Richard Senanu, Kwame Bonsu, Umar Basiru, Stephen Nyarko, Prince Acquah, Maxwell Baakoh, Emmanuel Gyamfi.
STRIKERS: Obed Owusu, Songne Yacouba, Safiu Fatawu.