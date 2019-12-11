PHOTOS: Kwame Bonsu models new Esperance third kit

Ghanaian international Kwame Bonsu has been chosen to model in Esperance de Tunis third kit.
The former Kotoko midfielder has excelled for the three-time African champions since joining in July on a 4-year contract.
Kwame Bonsu has been named in Esperance 23-man squad that will be playing in the 2019 FIFA Club World Cup in Doha, Qatar.
'Conte' as affectionately called is expected to be at his best as Esperance bid to win the 16th edition of the FIFA Club World Cup.
READ ALSO: CAFCL: Kwame Bonsu draws inspiration from Harrison Afful in bid to win trophy
The Tunisia club have touched down in Doha and will be playing their first game against Al Hilal at the King Saud University Stadium (Riyadh) on December 14.