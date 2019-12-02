PHOTOS: Medeama SC captain Joseph Tetteh Zutah weds Doris Agyarkoh

Medeama SC captain Joseph Tetteh Zutah has tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Doris Agyarkoh in a colourful ceremony over the weekend.
The two love beds tied the knot on Saturday at the Church of Pentecost E.K Temple in Tarkwa which was preceded by the traditional marriage.
Top club officials, teammates, family and friends as well as the football community graced the occasion.
"Big Congratulations to @MedeamaSC captain Joseph Tetteh Zutah, who tie the knot with his longtime girlfriend Doris Agyarkoh in Tarkwa this weekend."
Zutah, who holds a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics and Statistics from the University of Cape Coast, has been a key figure at the Mauve and Yellows.
