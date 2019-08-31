PHOTOS : Hundreds of people join Walk with Lexis 2019

Hundreds of people from all walks of life on Saturday, August 31 joined Joy FM's presenter Louis Kwame Sakyiamah, better known as Lexis Bill to climb the Aburi Mountain as part of the fitness campaign dubbed ‘Walk with Lexis’ 2019.
Since its inception in 2016, the health walk have attracted thousands of Ghanaians and influential people in society and this year's edition was no different as the British High Commissioner to Ghana Iain Walker, actor Prince David Osei and many others part took in the exercise.
Participants after walking from Ayi Mensah Police Station to the Peduase Junior High School were taken through health walks, aerobics exercises, health screening and health education.
Walk with Lexis, a health awareness campaign spearheaded by the host of Drive Time on Joy FM, has become a popular exercise because it encourages the culture of exercising and healthy living among Ghanaians.