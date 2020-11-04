Photos: Sports Ministry presents PPEs to NSA ahead of 2020/21 football season

The Government, through the Ministry of Youth and Sports has presented assorted Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs), disinfectants, spraying machines and personnel to the National Sports Authority in preparation ahead of the resumption of the 2020/2021 League season.
The items were presented at a short ceremony at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday, 3rd November, 2020. The items are to be mounted in all the 45 football League Centers (Premier League, division one and women premier League) across the country.
The decision to present the items was to ensure immense protection of players, spectators and staff from the infection of the Corona Virus Pandemic as football returns in earnest.
The Ministry of Youth and Sports has demonstrated commitment through the leadership of the sector Minister, Hon Isaac Kwame Asiamah to ensure that as the League begins there are enough measures put in place and to enforce the laid down protocols to prevent the spread of Covid -19.
READ ALSO: Check out the 10 foreign players to play in 2020/21 Ghana Premier League
The items were presented by the Chief Director of the Ministry, Mr. Frank Quist on behalf of the Minister for Youth and Sports and was received by the Board Chairman of the National Sports Authority, Hon Kwadwo Baah Agyeman.
Also present was the Director General of the NSA, Prof. Peter Twumasi, Chairman of NSA Covid 19 Taskforce, Mr Jeffrey Manza Owusu and other officials.
Source: moys.gov