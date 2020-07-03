Photos: Work commences on Pobiman Academy Project

Work have officially commenced on Hearts of Oak's Pobiman Academy Project.
Hearts of Oak last week handed over the Pobiman Academy Project site to local construction company K.A Estate Limited under the supervision of Turkish construction firm Prefabex.
The local firm without wasting much time have started work on the land.
They are to do the grounds work (substructure only) and have disclosed that they will complete it in 3 months.
The club today, July 3 have confirmed that the long-awaited Pobiman Academy Project has begun.
"Pobiman project takes off as local contractor, K. A Estate company Limited starts grounds work."
The Pobiman Project, when completed, will house a staff residence, senior housing unit, gym training centres (pitches), laundry, swimming pool, lockers, toilet facilities, kitchen, and dining hall.