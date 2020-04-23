Premier League clubs commit to ending season by July 31

Romelu Lukaku apologises to Inter Milan over coronavirus claim Romelu Lukaku has apologised to Inter Milan for comments he made in an…

Accra: Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for impregnating stepdaughter A Circuit Court in Accra presided over by Her Honour Mrs Christiana Cann has…

Ashanti Region records 5 new cases of Covid-19 The Ashanti Region has recorded 5 more positive cases of Covid-19 out of over…

WHO cautions Madagascar over COVID-19 herbal cure The World Health Organization (WHO) says there is no proof of a cure for…

Felix Annan vows to fight for Kotoko place Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Felix Annan has insisted that he is completely focused…